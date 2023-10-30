United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

