United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $129.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,587. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

