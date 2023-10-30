United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.28. 5,704,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

