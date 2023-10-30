United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. 890,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,349. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

