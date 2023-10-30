United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,729 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 190,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

