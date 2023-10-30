United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

