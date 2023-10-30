United Capital Management of KS Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 72,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 256,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 714,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,975. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.