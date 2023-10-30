United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.64. 304,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,893. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

