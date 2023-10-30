United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. 780,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,474. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

