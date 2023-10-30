United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

GD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.93. The company had a trading volume of 631,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,901. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

