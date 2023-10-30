United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NRG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 828,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

