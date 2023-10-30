United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 6.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.47. 1,777,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $357.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average is $237.54.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock worth $2,498,533 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

