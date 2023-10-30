United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $268,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,997 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 239,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,006. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

