United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 3,068,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,830,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

