United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,725,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,783,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

