United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $13.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

