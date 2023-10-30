United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,474 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 43,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,871,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,994,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.