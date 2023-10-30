United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,301,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,227,168. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.