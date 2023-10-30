United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. 65,231,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,215,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

