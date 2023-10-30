United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $7.83 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000. PulteGroup comprises 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 760,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.