United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $156.17. 546,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $177.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,398 shares of company stock valued at $21,572,855 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

