United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.32. The company had a trading volume of 432,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.46. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

