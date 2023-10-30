United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 5,358 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. 119,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 9.5%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

