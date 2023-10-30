United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. 754,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.