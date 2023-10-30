United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.02. The stock had a trading volume of 983,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,804. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

