United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 177.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,464. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

