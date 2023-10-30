United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 213,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 88.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 210,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 672,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

