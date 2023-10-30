United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.35. 890,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

