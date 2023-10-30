United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 502 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

