United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 632 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.93. 2,319,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average is $434.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.31 and a 1-year high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
