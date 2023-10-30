United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 722 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,449,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $84.12. 600,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

