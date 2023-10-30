United Capital Management of KS Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Caterpillar accounts for 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,999. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.65.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

