United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.63. 415,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,321. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.