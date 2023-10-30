United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $399.02 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

