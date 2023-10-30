United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Rentals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $9.54 on Monday, reaching $408.56. 264,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.23 and a 200-day moving average of $418.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.31 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.