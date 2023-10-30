Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.46.

NYSE:UHS opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 102,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

