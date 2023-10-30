Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Raised by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 16,999,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,185,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

