Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,075. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

