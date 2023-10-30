Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.76 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.