VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

