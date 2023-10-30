VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Stake Boosted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,828 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

