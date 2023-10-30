Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $129.33

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.33 and last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 1079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.