Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,179. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

