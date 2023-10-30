Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,126 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. 7,147,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200,459. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

