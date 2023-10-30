Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $113,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

