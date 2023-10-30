Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

