Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $136,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.71. The stock had a trading volume of 287,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

