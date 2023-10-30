Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,860. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

