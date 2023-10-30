Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.32. 317,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,501. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

