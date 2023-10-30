Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.39. 284,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,043. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

